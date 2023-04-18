Mostly Cloudy 54°

Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Sold In Hudson Valley

A favorite store in the Hudson Valley known both near and far for selling winning lottery tickets strikes again with a customer purchasing a third-prize Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where a winner third-prize Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Powerball
Kathy Reakes
The ticket was purchased in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh for the Saturday, April 15 game, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning numbers were 1-33-34-56-59 and the Powerball was 18. 

The winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball.

No winners have stepped forward yet, but they have a year to claim their prize, lottery officials said.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

