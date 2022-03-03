Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Woman
Business

Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In New City

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A restaurant chain that specializes in burritos has opened a brand-new location in the Hudson Valley.
A restaurant chain that specializes in burritos has opened a brand-new location in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay/samuelfernandezrivera

A restaurant chain that specializes in burritos has opened a brand-new location in the Hudson Valley.

Bubbakoo's Burritos hosted the grand opening of its new Rockland County location on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The eatery is located at 22 North Main St. in New City. 

The chain opened its first location in 2008 in New Jersey, and now operates dozens of locations across 10 states, according to representatives.

Guests can build their own burritos, bowls, tacos, and nachos. The restaurants also offer a variety of sides, including tater tots and curly fries.

Learn more about the menu here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.