Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In New City

A restaurant chain that specializes in burritos has opened a brand-new location in the Hudson Valley.

Bubbakoo's Burritos hosted the grand opening of its new Rockland County location on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The eatery is located at 22 North Main St. in New City.

The chain opened its first location in 2008 in New Jersey, and now operates dozens of locations across 10 states, according to representatives.

Guests can build their own burritos, bowls, tacos, and nachos. The restaurants also offer a variety of sides, including tater tots and curly fries.

Learn more about the menu here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.