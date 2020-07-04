Popular Restaurant Closes One Of Its Hudson Valley Locations

A Westchester County hotspot known for its amazing pizza and meatballs, and unusual, but yummy, eggplant chips, has closed one its locations.

Polpettina, in Larchmont, closed its door in June, after facing two battles, one with the landlord, and one with the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Open since 2013, the owners of the Larchmont Avenue restaurant posted on Instagram that after facing the financial impacts caused by COVID-19 and a longstanding battle with the landlord of the building, they had decided to shut down.

But never fear, the restaurant's original Eastchester location, at 102 Fisher Ave., is still alive and ready to serve customers.

The owners said they hope to open a second location soon, and thanked Larchmont customers for all of their years of faithful patronage.

"We hope to be in your neighborhood very soon," they wrote.

For information about Polpettina Eastchester, visit their website here.

