Popular Restaurant Chain To Open New Location In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
A hot dog served at the Dog Haus location in Clifton Park, New York
A hot dog served at the Dog Haus location in Clifton Park, New York Photo Credit: Rebecca L. / Yelp

Dog Haus, a restaurant chain known for its signature hot dogs, is set to open a new location in Westchester County.

The new location will be open at 3137 East Main St. in Mohegan Lake in the next few weeks, according to representatives.

A confirmed opening date has not yet been announced as of Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The chain operates locations across the country, in states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, Arizona and California.

Learn more about Dog Haus here.

