Popular Pizzeria Opens New Location In Hudson Valley

A longtime favorite pizzeria in Northern Westchester has opened a new restaurant nearby offering its much-loved pizza and homemade pasta.

Amore Pizzeria, a fixture in Armonk for years, has launched the new location in Katonah, much to the delight of foodies and locals alike.

Known for their "Grandma" pan pizza, and homemade pasta, the new restaurant features all of the above, with new items including a complete pan pizza section featuring all types of selections, gelatos, and a huge array of artisanal salads.

The success of the new location has been so huge that the restaurant ran out of pizza dough over the weekend and had to close its doors, said co-owner Mark Mazzotta.

The new restaurant is also offering gluten-free/vegan options but does not offer many high-end selections and specials (think veal and fish) of the Armonk location.

In addition to pizza, pasta, and salads, Amore is also focusing on wraps/panini and building their online ordering, and curbside pickup options.

The biggest hurdle? Becoming part of the community, Mazzotta said.

"We are off to a great start and hope to keep building so Amore is part of community and a favorite go-to spot," he said.

He's also looking to draw in students and sports teams in the scaled-back restaurant that offers indoor and porch dining.

So if you are in the mood for a giant pizza or an interesting salad, give the new Amore a try.

The restaurant is located at 22 Edgemont Road. Call 914-232-1001, or visit amorekatonah.com to order online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.