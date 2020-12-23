Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Popular Pizzeria Announces Closure Of One Of Its Locations

Kathy Reakes
Coals Pizza
Coals Pizza Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Another popular pizzeria with locations in Westchester and Fairfield County has announced it's closing one of its eateries during these times of COVID-19.

The Coals Pizza location at 35 N. Main St., in Port Chester, is scheduled for closure on Wednesday, Dec. 30, Coals announced on Facebook.

Known for its crispy grilled pizza, large beer selection, and its award-winning hand-made burgers the restaurant's owners, who said "thanks for the memories," also invited fans to visit its eateries in Bronxville as well as a new location in Fairfield County, in Norwalk, that has not yet opened.

"Come and say goodbye," they added.

