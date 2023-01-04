Popular Italian Restaurant Closes After 27-Year Run In White Plains

A well-known Italian restaurant that has provided a spot for families to gather for 27 years has permanently closed.

Graziella's Italian Bistro, located in White Plains at 99 Church St., served meals to visitors for the last time on Saturday, Dec. 31, the owners announced on the restaurant's website.

The business was forced to close because the building that houses it was sold after the restaurant's lease ended, owner Gracie DiFeo said.

"We want to take the time to thank all our wonderful guests and employees for supporting us through the years. We are extremely humbled that so many have embraced our restaurant and we were able to enjoy 27 tasteful years, which is truly an accomplishment," DiFeo added in the announcement.

She also said the restaurant is currently looking for a new home in the "near future." In the meantime though, Graziella's Market, an Italian market featuring DiFeo's cooking and located in Harrison at 109 Gainsborg Ave., remains open.

Many people familiar with the restaurant lamented the closure on Facebook and thanked DiFeo for the many years of delicious meals.

"Thank you for all the great dinners and parties over the years. Love Graziella’s Market!" said Arlene V. of Westchester County.

Jackie R. of New York City also thanked DiFeo, adding that she had been visiting the restaurant for years.

"I actually had my wedding rehearsal dinner there back in the 80s because of your great food," she said.

Even those from out of state praised the bistro.

"We come up from Virginia and always head to Grazies. So sorry to see you go but thank you for so many great times," said Dorothy J. of Chester, Virginia on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Although the closure marks an end to the White Plains location, DiFeo said she is hoping for more memories in the future.

"We have made so many friends and memories together along the way and look forward to making so much more one day to come," she said.

