Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Now Back In Business After Sudden Closure

A popular Hudson Valley restaurant has reopened after a sudden closure last week due to staffing issues.

Patsy's Roadhouse, located in Hopewell Junction, announced on Tuesday, March 22, that it has reopened.

"And WE ARE BACK! We are so appreciative of all the positive feedback and words of support and encouragement we have received," a post on the restaurant's Facebook page reads. "We will be OPEN REGULAR HOURS TOMORROW!"

Patsy's Roadhouse is located at 105 Route 376.

The news comes after the business announced on Saturday, March 19, that two members of its kitchen staff quit the day prior, and the owners worried that the lack of staff would make it difficult to run the business as usual.

The owner added that many other businesses are also struggling with labor issues and said they were considering opening with a limited menu as they searched for new employees.

"Thank you for all of your support since we’ve opened, our customers have been amazing through the last 3 years and we are going to do everything in our power to remain a small local business," the restaurant said in the post over the weekend.

