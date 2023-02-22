Popular Family-Owned Supermarket Chain To Close Location In Area

A popular family-owned grocery store in the Hudson Valley has announced the closing of one of its five locations.

DeCicco’s Family Markets' Orange County store in the town of Cornwall says that after making a "difficult decision" it will be forced to close the market on Saturday, March 4.

"There were too many contributing factors that led to this decision to list here, however, please know we did so only after much time, effort, and consideration," the DeCicco family said on Facebook.

The Cornwall store had been in business for about 10 years.

DeCicco's Family Markets' other Hudson Valley stores are in New City in Rockland County and in Katonah, Jefferson Valley, and Scarsdale in Westchester.

All employees in Cornwall have been offered jobs at the company's other four locations.

"To our loyal customers, we would like to thank you for your patronage," store officials said. "It’s been a privilege to be here! "

The market has served the public since its first opening in the Bronx in 1973. Since then it has grown, along with the public's love for its personal service and unique items.

Started by Frank DeCicco and his brothers, the business quickly grew by focusing on what they call "serious cooks" who were looking for quality merchandise.

