Popular Family-Owned Market Opening New Store In Hudson Valley

Though countless businesses have endured tough times during the COVID-19 outbreak, DeCicco & Sons has found itself busy preparing to open its latest Westchester location.

DeCicco & Sons will open its much-anticipated Eastchester location - its ninth in Westchester - on Friday, Oct. 9.

The 30,000-square-foot grocery store will replace the Acme Supermarket at 777 White Plains Road which closed last fall.

In a statement, John DeCicco Jr., the CEO of DeCicco & Sons, said that, “we believe that our focus on quality and exceptional service will resonate strongly with the Eastchester community. We look forward to meeting our neighbors and friends in our new location.”

Currently, the DeCicco family operates markets in Ardsley, Armonk, Brewster, Harrison, Larchmont, Millwood, Pelham, and Somers.

The newest location is expected to bring upwards of 150 jobs.

According to the developers, the new Eastchester location will “incorporate many features that have made DeCicco & Sons stores a culinary destination in the lower Hudson Valley. The store will highlight DeCicco & Sons’ curated charcuterie and cheese, freshly rolled sushi, in-house bakery, as well as its award-winning produce and prepared meals.”

The team also built an extensive beer retail and in-store pub, where educational events and tastings are expected to take place.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the maximum occupancy at the store will be limited, aisles have been widened, when possible, plexiglass partitions between customers and employees, as well as other safety measures.

The store will officially be open at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 with an hour of shopping for seniors and those who are immunocompromised until 8:30 a.m.

Regular store hours are expected to be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

“Westchester is where we work and live,” Vice President Chris DeCicco added. “Our stores are committed to supporting the surrounding communities.”

Separate from Decicco & Sons, there are DeCicco Family Markets in Katonah, Scarsdale, and Jefferson Valley in Westchester as well as New City in Rockland County and Cornwall in Orange County.

