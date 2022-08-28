Popular Eatery To Open Hudson Valley Location

A popular chain will soon hold the grand opening of a new Hudson Valley location.

The event for the new Robeks smoothie shop is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 in Putnam County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., representatives announced.

The eatery, located at 1081 Stoneleigh Ave. in Carmel, will have a ribbon-cutting event, live music, face painting, and other entertainment, according to the announcement.

The grand opening will also be a fundraiser for Putnam Service Dogs, an organization that provides free trained service dogs to individuals with disabilities.

The Robeks menu includes a variety of smoothies, fresh juices, fruit bowls, and toast.

The store will be run by Mike Jacobs, a former resident of Carmel who said he made the decision to open the business after visiting a Robeks location.

“The Robeks I visited had a great atmosphere and employees loved being there," Jacobs said. "The culture combined with serving healthy alternatives and strong sales during the pandemic made Robeks a great business idea."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.