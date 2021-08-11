Contact Us
Popular Burger Chain Expected To Increase Prices, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Shake Shack customers can expect to pay a bit more for their orders, as the company is planning to increase its prices soon.
Shake Shack customers can expect to pay a bit more for their orders, as the company is planning to increase its prices soon.

Customers of a popular burger chain can expect to pay a bit more for their orders, as the company is planning to increase its prices soon. 

Shake Shack CFO Katherine Fogertey said customers will have to pay as much as 3% to 3.5 percent more, a higher increase than previous years, according to Eat This, Not That. 

The site said the price is expected to change at the end of 2021, and another increase might take place in 2022.

The decision was reportedly made to offset the costs of commodities and labor that have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other businesses, such as Chipotle and Texas Roadhouse, have also raised prices recently, the website reported.

