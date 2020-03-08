Contact Us
Business

Planet Fitness To Open New Location In Area

A new Planet Fitness location is coming to Vails Gate
A new Planet Fitness location is coming to Vails Gate Photo Credit: Planet Fitness

Fitness buffs in the Hudson Valley will soon have a new gym to pump iron.

Planet Fitness is set to open a new location in Orange County in the Big V Town Centre in the Vails Gate part of New Windsor, developers announced.

Royal Properties Inc. announced that Planet Fitness has signed a 10-year lease with at least two five-year options to open a 20,769-square-foot gym in the Town Centre on Windsor Highway.

“We are excited that Planet Fitness will be joining the growing tenant roster at Big V. It’s a win-win for both the Landlord and Tenant,” Scott Meshil of Royal Properties, Inc., said.

The new Planet Fitness will be opening alongside other retailers including a new Taco Bell, ShopRite, AT&T, Goodwill, Mattress Firm, Burger King, Miracle Ear, and Mavis Discount Tire.

According to Royal Properties, “Big V Town Centre is a 241,720-square-foot prime shopping center located on the high-volume retail corridor of Route 32 in Orange County, NY. This center is just a quarter-mile from the five-corners intersection and provides 1,045 parking spaces.”

No official opening date has been set for the Vails Gate location, though developers are reportedly looking for a grand opening in the spring.

