Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Business

Photos; Renovated Rockland ALDI Market Welcomes Back Shoppers

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A preview of what the new Stony Point ALDI will look like. Photo Credit: ALDI
A preview of what the new Stony Point ALDI will look like. Photo Credit: ALDI
A preview of what the alcohol section at the new Stony Point ALDI will look like. Photo Credit: ALDI
A preview of what the new Stony Point ALDI will look like. Photo Credit: ALDI
A preview of what the bread wall at the new Stony Point ALDI will look like. Photo Credit: ALDI
A preview of what the coolers at the new Stony Point ALDI will look like. Photo Credit: ALDI
A preview of what the new Stony Point ALDI will look like. Photo Credit: ALDI
A preview of what the new Stony Point ALDI will look like. Photo Credit: ALDI
A preview of what the seafood section at the new Stony Point ALDI will look like. Photo Credit: ALDI

A popular supermarket in the area got a full facelift and is set to welcome shoppers back inside.

ALDI in Rockland County will officially reopen at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 on Liberty Drive in Stony Point after it was fully renovated as part of an initiative by the German family-owned discount supermarket chain to remodel more than 1,300 markets across the country.

The upgraded and updated store will feature a new layout and refrigeration to accommodate the expanded fresh and convenient food selections. 

The store will also feature open ceilings, natural lighting, and was built with environmentally-friendly materials.

The Stony Point location will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“At our core, ALDI has always been passionate about providing the best groceries at the best prices. Now, we’re in the process of remodeling many of our stores to better serve shoppers and ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,”  Chris Daniels, South Windsor division vice president for ALDI said in a statement.

“Each time we remodel a store, the customer feedback is fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome the Stony Point residents back with an even better ALDI experience.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.