Business

Opening Date Announced For New Trader Joe's In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
A Trader Joe's sign
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Trader Joe's has announced the opening date for its first location in Northern Westchester County.

The store is set to open in Yorktown on Thursday, July 21, the company said in an announcement on Thursday, July 14.

Before the doors open at 8 a.m., there will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The store, located at 3240 Crompond Road (Route 202), will be the company's 33rd in the state, Trader Joe's said. 

The company operates another Westchester County location in Scarsdale.

The Trader Joe's in Yorktown will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the company said.

