Online Grocer Launches Private-Label Brand To Ease Supply-Chain Concerns

A popular online grocery platform is launching its first-ever private label of prominent pantry products as the country contends with continued supply chain concerns and inefficiencies.

Misfits Market, known for its focus on accessibility, affordability, and sustainability, launched “Odds & Ends,” on Wednesday, April 13, representing the company’s first private label of items.

Odds & Ends includes pantry staples such as coffee, nuts, dried fruit, and dark chocolate-covered mini pretzels and was designed to address supply chain issues by working directly with farmers and other sources of their products.

According to Misfits Market, “by working directly with farmers and producers who share the company's vision of eliminating waste, (the company) is taking new steps to prioritize sustainability and utilize creative sourcing methods to offer high-quality staple products at a value.”

Officials noted that consumer prices have risen 8.5 percent in the past year, with food costs jumping to the highest level in a decade, leaving some shoppers looking for ways to cut corners and save money during the pandemic.

They said that as Misfits Market’s private label expands, the company will look at other ways to deliver quality at a value, "whether that means sourcing products from lesser-known regions, upcycling uneven or misshapen foods into new products or blends, or working with producers to use more creative and sustainable practices and packaging.”

Misfits Market founder and CEO Abhi Ramesh said that the move comes after a “record-breaking quarter” for his company.

“Three years ago, Misfits Market set out to rebuild the food supply chain from scratch in order to provide everyone, regardless of where they live, access to quality food at an affordable price,’ he said in a statement.

"After a record-breaking quarter, it’s clear that shoppers are looking for new ways to save, especially with food prices at all-time highs,” Ramesh continued. “Our value-conscious customers are saving an average of $25 per order and with the launch of our new private label line, we’re excited to provide our customers with an even wider variety of affordable and sustainably sourced pantry staples.”

Misfits Market is dedicated to making affordable, high-quality food more accessible while helping break the cycle of food waste by working directly with farmers and makers to rescue organic produce and other grocery items that might otherwise go to waste, then deliver them to customers' doors at a cheaper cost.

Company officials said that the business allows consumers to benefit, as well as farmers, while helping to prevent food waste and benefiting the environment.

According to the company, nearly a third of what’s grown in the US never gets harvested because it doesn’t meet the "superficial standards" of a traditional grocery store.

"Because we work closely with farmers and food makers, we know just how much food is going to waste every single day," they said. "And yet, there are millions of food-insecure households in the US."

They noted that similar to how they partner with farmers, Misfits Market also work with food makers to reduce their waste by taking in their excess inventory—ranging from surplus to out-of-date packaging to short-dated items with an upcoming "sell-by" date.

"By being committed to fighting food waste, we’ve unlocked a new way to make healthy, quality food more affordable for more people," officials said. "We’re not doing it alone, though. Our direct relationships with organic farmers and sustainably-minded makers play a big part."

