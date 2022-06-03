Contact Us
Once America's Largest Restaurant Chain, Last Howard Johnson's Restaurant Closes In NY

Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn
Howard Johnson's Restaurant on Route 9 in Lake George.
Howard Johnson's Restaurant on Route 9 in Lake George. Photo Credit: TripAdvisor/Jeff D.

Nearly a century after the first location opened, the last remaining Howard Johnson’s Restaurant has closed in New York, NEWS10, ABC Albany reports.

A sign posted outside of the restaurant, located on Route 9 in Lake George, said the building is for lease and the phone number has been disconnected, the outlet reports.

The closure comes four years after former operator Jonathan LaRock was convicted of sexually harassing several female employees, according to NEWS10.

Howard Deering Johnson opened his first restaurant in Qunicy, Massachusetts, in the late 1920s after running popular concession stands along the coast. 

It was the largest restaurant chain in the US throughout the 1960s and 1970s, with more than 1,000 combined company-owned and franchised locations.

Click here for the full story from NEWS10.

