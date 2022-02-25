Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Four Indicted For Shooting In New City
Business

NY Is Home To One Of Kmart's Four Remaining US Stores

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Kmart in Bridgehampton.
Kmart in Bridgehampton. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Kmart is largely gone but not forgotten in one New York community, which boasts one of just four locations still standing in the US.

For years, the former big-box store giant has been shuttering the doors of its brick-and-mortar locations as it faced increased competition from online retailers.

At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart has upwards of 2,400 stores and 350,000 employees throughout the US, though with new closures announced across the country, the store is down to just four locations remaining, including one on Long Island.

In Suffolk County, the Bridgehampton Kmart location on Montauk Highway inside the Bridgehampton Commons shopping center.

Other Kmart locations are still standing in Miami, Florida, Westwood, and Avenel, New Jersey.

The last Long Island location to close was also in Suffolk County, in 2019, leaving the Bridgehampton store as the last one in all of New York.

“Since purchasing substantially all the assets of Sears Holdings Corporation in February 2019, Transformco (Kmart’s parent company) has faced a difficult retail environment and other challenges," the company wrote in a statement at the time of that closure.

"We have been working hard to position Transformco for success by focusing on our competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors. To support these initiatives, our owners (along with a third-party investor) have recently provided the company approximately $250 million in new capital."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.