Business

NY-Based Company Recalls Electric Bicycles Due To Crash, Injury Hazards

Nicole Valinote
The recalled product
The recalled product Photo Credit: Brompton Bicycle/US Consumer Product Safety Commission

A New York-based company has recalled more than 2,000 electric bicycles due to injury hazards and two reports of hospitalizations.

Brompton Bicycle, which is based in Brooklyn, announced the recall of about 2,230 of its Electric Folding Bicycles on Thursday, June 9.

The company said the bicycles' mudguards are positioned too close to the front wheel, which can result in the wheel locking up and leading to a sudden decelaration of the bicycle if an object gets caught between the mudguard and the front tire.

The company has received 10 reports of faulty mudguards causing the bicycles to crash, including nine reports of injuries such as broken bones, shoulder dislocations, bruising and chipped teeth, according to the announcement. 

The bicycles were sold through Brompton bicycle retailers, on the company's website, and on Brompton retailers' websites between May of 2019 and March of 2022, Brompton Bicycle said. 

Brompton Bicycle said customers should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact a Brompton dealer for a free repair.

Read more about the recall here.

