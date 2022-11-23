Newly Opened Restaurant In Hudson Valley Cited For 'Flavorful, Fresh' Fare

A popular restaurant's newly opened location in Westchester County is already receiving rave reviews.

Shah's Halal Food in White Plains, located at 40 Mamaroneck Ave., which celebrated a grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 2, is known for menu items such as gyros and platters that include lamb, rice, salads, hummus, and more, according to the business's website.

The restaurant also sells sandwiches and salads.

Many of the business's visitors praised items such as the combo platter, which includes many of the business's offerings.

"Went here for their grand opening," said Chanel S. of New York City on Yelp. "They gave out free platters for 2 hours. Waited in line for about 20 minutes and it was soooooo worth the wait! I got the combo platter with onions and peppers, a cucumber tomato salad, and hummus. I don't even like lamb meat like this. I love lamb but like the actual pieces not gyro like or kebab but this was Omg so good,"

"I am extremely happy Shah's halal food has come to Westchester. Decided to stop by on a Sunday evening and was not disappointed. Service was great and restaurant was extremely clean. I ordered the combo over rice. Rice was really good and the chicken and lamb was seasoned well," said Sam R. of Yonkers.

Shah's Halal Food has 20 other locations across Long Island and Connecticut, according to its website.

