New York’s First Amazon Fresh Grocery Store Opens

New York's first Amazon Fresh grocery store has opened for business.

The company is celebrating the new grocery store on Long Island, located in Oceanside, by holding festivities over the coming weekend, according to an announcement from representatives for the company on Thursday, July 14.

The store, located at 3620 Long Beach Road, will offer free samples and special discounts, including extended in-store Prime Day discounts on items.

The grocery store also offers "Just Walk Out Shopping," allowing customers the option to skip the checkout line.

The company said customers who opt for the "Just Walk Out" shopping can enter the store by either scanning a QR code in their Amazon app, using Amazon One to scan their palm, or inserting a credit or debit card linked to their Amazon account

Then they can shop as they normally would, and anything they remove from the shelf will be automatically added to their virtual cart.

Anything they put back on the shelf will be removed from their cart, and as customers leave the store, they'll scan their method of entry again for payment.

The store hours are set for 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

