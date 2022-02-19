New Restaurant Opens In Hudson Valley

A new restaurant is set to open in Westchester County.

Company Chophouse & Grill is officially opening its doors for dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to the eatery's website.

The restaurant is located at 7 Madison Ave. in Larchmont.

The restaurant's menu features filet mignon, New York strip steak, cowboy ribeye and pork chops served with a variety of sauces.

Guests can also order roasted chicken, salmon, dry-aged burgers and more.

The restaurant will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Learn more about the new restaurant and its hours here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.