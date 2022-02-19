Contact Us
Business

New Restaurant Opens In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Company Chophouse & Grill
Company Chophouse & Grill Photo Credit: Company Chophouse & Grill
A new restaurant is set to open in Westchester County.

Company Chophouse & Grill is officially opening its doors for dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to the eatery's website.

The restaurant is located at 7 Madison Ave. in Larchmont.

The restaurant's menu features filet mignon, New York strip steak, cowboy ribeye and pork chops served with a variety of sauces.

Guests can also order roasted chicken, salmon, dry-aged burgers and more.

The restaurant will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Learn more about the new restaurant and its hours here.

