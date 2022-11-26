New Mexican Restaurant Celebrates Opening In Hudson Valley

A new spot to grab authentic Mexican food in Westchester County celebrated its opening along with city officials.

Cantina 914, located in Yonkers at 527 Nepperhan Ave., celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday night, Nov. 17, according to Yonkers city officials.

The new restaurant serves a variety of Mexican dishes, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, and flautas, according to its online menu on Grubhub.

The business also serves less-known dishes such as machetes, which are described as 18-inch quesadillas, and cemitas, which are served on artisanal sesame bread with meat, oaxaca cheese, avocado, papalo, and chipotle, according to the menu.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Mayor Mike Spano, who cut the ribbon himself, according to Yonkers officials.

