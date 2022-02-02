Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Area Resident Sentenced For Stabbing Another Woman On Roadway
Business

New Dine-In Movie Theater To Host Grand Opening In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
LOOK Dine-in Cinema
LOOK Dine-in Cinema Photo Credit: LOOK Dine-in Cinema / Scandal Co-Active

A new dine-in movie theater will host its grand opening in Westchester County in the coming days.

LOOK Dine-In Cinemas announced that its new Dobbs Ferry location will officially open at a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Doors are set to open to the public at 7 p.m.

The theater was initially set to open on Thursday, Jan. 13, but representatives said the opening was delayed.

The eight-auditorium movie theater is located at 1 Hamilton St. in Dobbs Ferry.

The company also has movie theaters in California, Florida, Arizona and Texas, and the Dobbs Ferry location is set to be the first LOOK movie theater in New York.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.