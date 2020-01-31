New CEO Named 'For The Next Era At IBM,' Company Says

A prominent IBM executive has been named as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Arvind Krishna, IBM’s current Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software, was announced as the company’s new CEO and member of its board of directors, effective as of Monday, April 6.

Virginia Rommetty, IBM chairman, the company’s president and current CEO, will continue as executive chairman of the Board and serve through the end of the year, when she will retire after almost 40 years with the company.

"I am thrilled and humbled to be elected as the next dhief executive officer of IBM, and appreciate the confidence that Ginni and the Board have placed in me," Krishna stated. "IBM has such talented people and technology that we can bring together to help our clients solve their toughest problems.

Rommetty called Arvind “the right CEO for the next era at IBM,” noting that he was the man behind the company’s acquisition of Red Hat Software.

"Arvind is the right CEO for the next era at IBM,” she said. "He is a brilliant technologist who has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing, and blockchain.

“Through his multiple experiences running businesses in IBM, Arvind has built an outstanding track record of bold transformations and proven business results, and is an authentic, values-driven leader. He is well-positioned to lead IBM and its clients into the cloud and cognitive era.”

Krishna, 57, presently leads the IBM business unit that provides the cloud and data platform on which IBM's clients build the future. He is a former general manager of the company’s Systems and Technology Group’s elopement and manufacturing organization, and has also been credited with building or leading many of IBM's data-related businesses.

“I am looking forward to working with IBMers, Red Hatters and clients around the world at this unique time of fast-paced change in the IT industry,” Krishna added. “We have great opportunities ahead to help our clients advance the transformation of their business while also remaining the global leader in the trusted stewardship of technology.”

