New BJ's Club In Hudson Valley Announces Opening Date

A new BJ's Club set to open in Westchester County has announced its opening date.

The new club, located in Greenburgh at 399 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119), will open on Friday, Oct. 28, BJ's officials announced.

The store will sell items such as fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, seasonal items, home décor, clothes, toys, technology, and more, BJ's officials said.

"Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and welcome both new and existing members into our brand-new club,” said Jorge Cedeno, Club Manager of the Greenburgh BJ’s.

Founding members who sign up for a membership with the club before Thursday, Oct. 27 will receive discounted memberships, according to BJ's officials.

Official hours for the new store have not yet been announced.

