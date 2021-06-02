New Bagel & Deli Express Opens In White Plains

A new bagel shop with a plethora of options for its customers is ready to introduce itself to the members of its new Westchester home.

Owner Anthony Barona was scheduled to be joined by White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and other business owners on Wednesday, June 2 to celebrate the grand opening of Bagel & Deli Express on Westchester Avenue.

The opening was temporarily delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Barona said that it’s important to open up his eatery’s doors to show that Westchester, New York, and the rest of the country are recovering from the virus’ financial impact on businesses.

“If we don’t put a positive outlook encouraging viewers, customers, and investors, then we might be probably looking for jobs somewhere else or doing something else,” Barona said. “White Plains to us is a mini-New York City, on the up and rising with a lot of new residents moving and new buildings being built.”

Bagel & Deli Express offers a full breakfast and lunch menu, with free delivery options available online. There is a coffee bar with nitro brew coffee, fresh smoothies, a create-your-own salad option, bubble tea, and Acai bowls, among other options.

Barona said that he and two business partners are teaming to also create new bagel shops in Mamaroneck and Harrison. At least 30 jobs are expected to be created in the process.

“We could have chosen other areas, but we all decided to do it in Westchester County,” Barona stated, noting that they plan to open new Bagels & Deli Express locations in the future.

