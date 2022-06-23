Nationwide Recall Issued For Laxative Sold At CVS Due To Presence Of Bacteria

A nationwide recall has been issued for a laxative brand sold at CVS.

Vi-Jon, LLC is voluntarily recalling one lot of CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor, 10 FL OZ (296 mL) to the consumer level, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

Testing identified the affected lot of the product to contain the bacteria Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens, the FDA said.

Immunocompromised patients who consume this product may be at increased risk for invasive infections caused by Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens that could lead to serious, life-threatening adverse health consequences, the FDA noted, adding that to date, Vi-Jon, LLC has not received any complaints related to this recall.

The product is packaged in a clear round plastic bottle.

The affected CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor lot includes the following batch number: 0556808 and expiration date: 12/2023 on the shoulder of the bottle.

Vi-Jon, LLC has already notified CVS by phone and email and is arranging for return of all recalled product.

Consumers that have this recalled product should stop using and return any remaining product to the place of purchase, the FDA said.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Vi-Jon, LLC by e-mail Recalls@Vijon.com from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report online.

Regular mail or fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

