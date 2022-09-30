Nationwide Recall Issued For Cheese Products Due To Potential Listeria Contamination

A manufacturer has issued a nationwide recall for two of its brands of cheese because of potential contamination with Listeria, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday, Sept. 30.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan is recalling its Brie and Camembert cheeses due to the concerns of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the FDA said.

All Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best by dates through 12/14/2022 are subject to the voluntary recall.

The products were distributed from Monday, Aug. 01, 2022 through Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 and were available at supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide and in Mexico.

Retailers include Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Lidl, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Fresh Thyme, Sprouts, and Athenian Foods.

"This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product," said the FDA.

The following products being recalled are listed here.

Retailers may have repackaged bulk Old Europe Cheese items into smaller containers and sold this repackaged product to consumers.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them and discard the products, the FDA said.

The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Old Europe Cheese has set up a telephone line to answer any questions about this recall, The number is 269-925-5003 ext 335 and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.