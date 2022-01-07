Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
National Recall Issued For 786K Swinging Hammock Chairs Due To Injury Hazard

Zak Failla
Recalled RIO-branded swinging hammock chair Recalled RIO-branded swinging hammock chair
Recalled RIO-branded swinging hammock chair Photo Credit: CPSC
RIO is printed below the chair’s pillow RIO is printed below the chair’s pillow
RIO is printed below the chair’s pillow Photo Credit: CPSC
Only chairs with warning tags on the back of the chair’s backrest or armrest are included in this recall. Only chairs with warning tags on the back of the chair’s backrest or armrest are included in this recall.
Only chairs with warning tags on the back of the chair’s backrest or armrest are included in this recall. Photo Credit: CPSC

New safety instructions are being provided to more than 750,000 consumers across the country after a national recall was issued for a popular brand of swinging hammock chairs.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of approximately 786,000 RIO-branded chairs due to the improper insertion of pins provided for assembly that can cause the legs to collapse, creating a potential injury hazard to users.

Officials announced the recall on Thursday, June 30.

The folding chairs have a black or gray metal frame, a fabric seat, and a backrest with a pillow, some of which have a drink holder.

They were sold in gray, navy, blue, red, and camouflage with RIO printed below the pillow. Only chairs with warning tags on the back of the chair’s backrest or armrest are included in this recall.

To date, there have been 24 reports of injuries related to the issue, including bruises, aches, pains, head lacerations, back strain, concussions, and abrasions from consumers who fell while using the chair.

In response, the company will be sending new installation instructions to ensure that pins are properly put in place to keep the legs upright. Anyone who purchased the product can contact ShelterLogic Group to verify proper and safe pin insertion.

New instructions can also be found here.

The recalled chairs were sold nationwide online and in person at these locations:

  • Blaine’s Farm;
  • Fleet;
  • Camping World;
  • Costco;
  • Lowe’s;
  • Tractor Supply Company;
  • Amazon;
  • Walmart.

