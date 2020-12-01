National Pizza Week: Here Are Five Of Rockland County's Top Pizzerias

National Pizza Week started on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy New York-style pizza in Rockland County? Check out these five local pizzerias, which are top-rated on Yelp.

1. Bob’s Thin Crust Pizza (83 Old Tappan Road in Tappan)

One Rockland County staple lies in Tappan - Bob’s Thin Crust Pizza earned a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating and is known for serving piping hot slices of countless varieties. Popular thin-crust pies include the Cricken Chicken pizza (breaded chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese and tangy BBQ sauce) and the Salad pizza (romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives and dressing).

2. Forgia Brick Oven Pizzeria (1A Suffern Place in Suffern)

Forgia’s is said to have some of the best brick oven pizza in the county with a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating. Specialty pie varieties include the classic Margherita and Shrimp Parmigiana.

3. Martio’s Pizza (171 Main Street in Nanuet)

Martio’s in Nanuet is all about quality and variety, earning a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating. Specialty wood-burning brick oven pizzas are customized and can be topped with countless ingredients like homemade crumbled meatballs, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese and more.

4. Rocco’s Family Restaurant & Pizzeria (170 S. Main Street in New City)

Boasting the largest menu on our list, Rocco’s in New City has earned a 4/5-star Yelp rating. The restaurant is known for its massive variety of authentic Italian fare and specialty pies, like the Lasagna (sausage, meatballs and ricotta) and the Fisherman’s (shrimp, mussels and garlic).

5. Franco’s Pizza (249 W. Route 59 in Nanuet)

Finally, Franco’s in Nanuet is a no-frills pizza joint first opened in 1981. With a 4/5-star Yelp rating, Franco’s serves a variety of classic specialty pies like Bake Ziti (ziti, ricotta and mozzarella) and the Veggie (broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, onions and optional eggplant).

