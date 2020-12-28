More Than 190,000 Ceiling Fans Recalled Because Blades May Fly Off

More than 190,000 popular ceiling fans sold at Home Depot have been recalled nationwide because the fans' blades may fly off while in use.

King of Fans, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, company announced the recall of its 54-inch Hampton Bay Mara ceiling fans, due to the detaching blades, according to a statement from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the commission, of the 47 reports of detached blades, two of the blades struck people, and four blades caused property damage.

The commission said for users to "immediately stop" using the fans which came in matte white, matte black, black, and polished nickel finishes.

"If consumers observe blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during an inspection, consumers should immediately contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan," the commission said.

The company can be reached at 866-443-1291 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.