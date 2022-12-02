Meet & Greet: 'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan To Appear At NY Store

Fans of the hit series “Outlander” will have a chance to see one of its biggest stars up close and personal at a meet-and-greet planned in New York.

Sam Heughan is set to appear at a Long Island Total Wine & Spirits, located in Westbury on Old Country Road, on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to a post on his Twitter account.

The event will serve as a promotion for the 42-year-old Scottish actor's new whiskey brand, The Sassenach (pronounced SASS-en-eye) Spirit of Home, named after his Outlander character’s nickname for his wife, Claire.

“Hey Sassenach, I’d love for you to join me this weekend for a meet and greet!” the actor said in an announcement that was shared on the Facebook group Long Island Outlander Fans.

“We’ll be spreading a little holiday cheer in New York… as part of The Sassenach’s nationwide rollout. Come on by to pick up The Sassenach, get your bottle signed, and talk whisky!”

The Twitter post includes a video of Heughan holding up a glass before enjoying the beverage.

The whiskey is described as consisting of single malts, aged between 9 and 12 years, paired “exquisitely” with a 20-year-old organic single grain Scotch whiskey for “an ornately balanced blend with a unique, sweet finish," reads its website.

“When you sip The Sassenach Spirit Of Home, expect to be greeted by a ‘hug in a glass’ that evokes the familiar warmth of home, wherever you are."

Heughan portrays Jamie Fraser in the Starz historical drama, which is based on the novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. It has run for six seasons, having first premiered in August 2014.

The actor will appear at a second meet-and-greet for The Sassenach in Miami, Florida on Sunday, Dec. 4.

