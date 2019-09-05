Major Production Company Lionsgate Building $100M Facility In Westchester

A premier movie production studio -- Lionsgate -- has announced it is planning to build a major new production facility in Westchester, according to Great Point Capital Management.

Construction on the $100 million Yonkers site located near 1 Larkin Plaza at the Hudson River, will begin in November and is planned to be up and running in late 2020, officials said.

Lionsgate is known for backing such films as “John Wick: Chapter 3” and "Rambo: Last Blood," as well as developing games, TV shows, and streaming services.

The new complex will include three 20,000-square-feet and two 10,000-square-feet stages, a fully operational backlot, the company said.

"We're pleased to partner with the Great Point and National Resources teams on a modern film and television production complex that will provide a great home for many of our content creation initiatives," said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. "It's rare to find a studio facility in such a prime New York metropolitan area location, and we look forward to being at the center of film and television production growth in the region."

National Resources, who has operated in the New York area for more than 30 years, will handle the design and construction of the project.

"This is a game-changer for the City of Yonkers and is a testament to the ongoing revitalization of our waterfront," said Yonkers Mayor, Mike Spano. "Yonkers already hosts dozens of on-location shoots every year with film days tripling over the last five years, so building a permanent sound stage here makes perfect sense. We are thrilled to have Lionsgate partner with Great Point Capital Management and National Resources to make this happen."

