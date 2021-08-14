Major Marijuana Cultivation, Distribution Plant Proposed For Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley may soon find out if the grass is greener on the other side.

Since marijuana has become legalized in New York, there has been no shortage of business owners looking to set up their cannabis shops in the state.

The latest is Cresco Labs, “a vertically integrated cannabis and medical marijuana company” that is moving forward in the planning process to develop a “major cannabis cultivation, processing, packaging, and distribution facility” in the Village of Ellenville in Ulster County, officials announced.

According to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, the proposal would see Cresco Labs taking over a former manufacturing site that was once home to Channel Master and the Schrade knife company.

Ryan said that county officials and representatives from Cresco Labs have met with local and state officials as they begin to review designs for the proposed facility, which could produce upwards of 400 jobs in the region when it is complete.

Plans for the facility haven’t been finalized, but it is expected to include a facility that is at least 360,000-square-feet. The development would include a new building for cultivation, as well as spaces for processing, packaging, distribution, and offices.

“This is one of the biggest economic opportunities we have had in Ellenville in decades,” Ryan said. “Cresco will turn a site that once represented the beating heart of this economy back into the economic engine that it can and should be — providing good-paying jobs for local residents and putting Ulster County at the leading edge of the rapidly-growing cannabis industry.

“As we also continue to make real progress to revitalize TechCity, this facility is yet another sign that Ulster County is open for businesses and investing to re-energize our economy.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.