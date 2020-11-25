Major Apps, Sites Taken Down During Amazon Web Service Outage

A prolonged outage of Amazon Web Services sent shockwaves to consumers across the country as it brought down many major apps and sites, sending parts of the Internet to a screeching halt on Wednesday afternoon.

The service, which is one of the world’s largest that processes massive streams of data, caused errors and outages, prompting engineers to get to work to attempt at finding a fix for the problem.

Affected sites included Roku, Adobe Spark, Flickr, the New York City Transit Authority, and multiple news outlets.

In a statement to The Verge, Amazon said the culprit was its Kinesis Data Streams API, and said it was working on getting the problem fixed. "Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that's impacted some other AWS services.

"For Kinesis Data Streams, the issue is affecting the subsystem that is responsible for handling incoming requests. The team has identified the root cause and is working on resolving the issue affecting this subsystem.”

Later in the afternoon, Amazon provided an update, saying that they have made some progress in making corrections.

“We continue to work towards recovery of the issue affecting the Kinesis Data Streams API in the US-EAST-1 Region,” Amazon said in a 3:15 p.m. statement on its AWS Service Health Dashboard.

“We also continue to see an improvement in error rates for Kinesis and several affected services, but expect full recovery to still take up to a few hours.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.