Lowe's To Lay Off Thousands Of Employees, Outsource Some Positions To Third Parties

Thousands of Lowe’s employees will soon be out of a job as the home improvement retail giant reshuffles positions.

Lowe’s announced that it is planning to outsource the jobs of maintenance and assembly workers to third-party companies, including workers that put together certain items such as grills and wheelbarrows.

The news of layoffs was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

It is unclear exactly how many employees are being laid off, but it is expected to be in the thousands. The company currently employs approximately 300,000 people in 1,725 stores nationwide.

The layoffs come as the company closed more than 50 stores under new CEO Marvin Ellison, who has been overhauling the company’s operations, including the outfitting of employees with new technology to make the customer experience more appealing as Lowe’s continues its battle with rival Home Depot.

In a statement, the company said it's hoping to emphasize sales floor employees, and those being laid off will have the first opportunity to apply for open positions.

"We are moving to third-party assemblers and facility services to allow Lowe’s store associates to spend more time on the sales floor serving customers. Associates who were in these positions will be given transition pay and have the opportunity to apply for open roles at Lowe’s.”

