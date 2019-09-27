Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Business

Lord & Taylor To Close Palisades Center Mall Store

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Lord & Taylor will close after the holidays at the Palisades Center Mall.
Lord & Taylor will close after the holidays at the Palisades Center Mall. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The Lord & Taylor store in the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack will close its doors after the holiday season, making it the second large retailer to exit the shopping mecca.

The once behemoth luxury retailer has served shoppers at Palisades Center since 1998. The retailer’s departure follows J.C. Penney’s closure in June 2017.

Clarkstown Councilman Donald Franchino confirmed the closure of the store, saying the center needs to diversify and become a mixture of retail and entertainment.

"The Palisades is Clarkstown's largest taxpayer and our number one tourist attraction," Franchino said. "They know they need to change to be viable in the future and that includes everything from the landscaping to enticing visitors with other offerings."

The councilman said there are even bus tours that bring foreign shoppers to the center.

Franchino, who said he has met with center officials, said they plan to leave the Lord & Taylor space, along with the Penney's store, empty and reconfigure the center.

"They are looking at a five-year plan of construction to come up with a winning solution," he added. "Of course, this is all once they complete their plan and receive the needed permits."

Palisades officials did not return emails requesting information regarding their plans or the store's closure.

Lord & Taylor is owned by Canadian firm -- Hudson’s Bay Company -- and was recently sold to a California-based startup company that is rumored to be taking it online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.