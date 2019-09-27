Lord & Taylor To Close Palisades Center Mall Store

The Lord & Taylor store in the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack will close its doors after the holiday season, making it the second large retailer to exit the shopping mecca.

The once behemoth luxury retailer has served shoppers at Palisades Center since 1998. The retailer’s departure follows J.C. Penney’s closure in June 2017.

Clarkstown Councilman Donald Franchino confirmed the closure of the store, saying the center needs to diversify and become a mixture of retail and entertainment.

"The Palisades is Clarkstown's largest taxpayer and our number one tourist attraction," Franchino said. "They know they need to change to be viable in the future and that includes everything from the landscaping to enticing visitors with other offerings."

The councilman said there are even bus tours that bring foreign shoppers to the center.

Franchino, who said he has met with center officials, said they plan to leave the Lord & Taylor space, along with the Penney's store, empty and reconfigure the center.

"They are looking at a five-year plan of construction to come up with a winning solution," he added. "Of course, this is all once they complete their plan and receive the needed permits."

Palisades officials did not return emails requesting information regarding their plans or the store's closure.

Lord & Taylor is owned by Canadian firm -- Hudson’s Bay Company -- and was recently sold to a California-based startup company that is rumored to be taking it online.

