Kia Issues Recall For 400,000-Plus Vehicles

Hundreds of thousands of Kia vehicles are being recalled due to a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy during a potential crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles in the US because the airbags could fail to inflate after the issue was first found overseas.

According to the NHTSA, the recall includes these models:

2017-2019 Kia Sedona;

2017-2019 Kia Soul;

2017-2018 Kia Forte;

2017 Kia Forte Koup.

“The Air Bag Control Unit (ACU) cover may contact a memory chip on the printed circuit board and damage the electrical circuit,” they said. “Circuit damage may result in deactivated airbags that will not deploy in a crash.”

An illuminated warning light will alert drivers impacted by the faulty condition, notifying them that the airbag unit may be hindered from activating during a crash and increasing the risk of injury, the NHTSA said in a statement.

The problem reportedly surfaced in Korea last summer, and the company has received 13 customer complaints and 947 warranty claims, though no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Dealers will inspect the Airbag Control Unit and either update its software or replace the unit, free of charge. Owners of vehicles impacted by the recall will be notified by mail beginning in March.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.