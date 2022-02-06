Katie Couric Helps Welcome High-End Hair Salon To Region

Award-winning journalist Katie Couric was on hand to welcome a new high-end hair salon to a busy Westchester development.

Couric was in New Rochelle this week to welcome Hair House to the community as it opened its flagship location in Westchester at 360 Huguenot, a mixed-use residential and retail development in the heart of downtown.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, Hair House is known for its celebrity client list and was originally located in the Bronx before signing a 10-year lease to take over ground floor space at the downtown development.

“Our New Rochelle Downtown transformation continues with increased beauty and lifestyle choices for those who live here and visit,” Karel Littman, Executive Director, New Rochelle Downtown Business Improvement District (NRBID) said in a statement.

“Hair House is quite the package of talent, skill, beauty, and luxury that we are so pleased to add to our retail services mix.”

The salon includes on-site parking and is within a five-minute walk of the New Rochelle train station, they noted.

“Hair House is a boutique salon offering haircuts, color, styling, manicures, pedicures, and makeup with quality techniques found only in Manhattan’s most exclusive salons and is now located in Westchester County,” officials stated.

“With over 17 years of experience at the renowned Louis Licari salon and 15 years as a personal celebrity hairstylist, Dana Fiore and her team create haircuts and hair colors that are modern, chic, and timeless.”

They noted that her work has been featured in Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Good Housekeeping, Today, America's Next Top Model, and more.

“Dana is such a talented hairdresser,” Couric said. “She knows how to work with so many different types of hair and almost has a sixth sense when it comes to figuring out what’s right for a client.”

Hair House will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, closed on Sundays, and open for certain appointments on Mondays.

“Thanks to the continued support of family, clients, and friends, and the tremendously talented staff at Hair House, we were able to create and expand our business in just five short years,” Fiore said.

“We are so excited to be located in downtown New Rochelle and be a part of the newfound energy and vibrancy of the city,” she added. “Our team is ready to bring the NYC experience north to Westchester County.”

