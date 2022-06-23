Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Supreme Court Strikes Down NY Concealed Gun Law In Place For More Than A Century
Business

JPMorgan Chase Lays Off Hundreds In Mortgage Unit As Homebuying Declines, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Photo Credit: By C R - [1], CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=486092

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is laying off hundreds of its employees who focus on mortgage lending, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The layoffs will take place this week, the news outlet reported on Wednesday, June 22.

Hundreds of employees will also be reassigned to different divisions, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg said a spokesperson for the investment bank said the decision was due to "cyclical changes in the mortgage market," and the news outlet added that high mortgage rates have led to lower demand. 

Read the full report from Bloomberg here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.