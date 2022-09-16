Hudson Valley Store's Ice Cream Flavor Best In North America, World Dairy Expo Says

Some of America’s best ice cream can be found right here in New York, according to professional taste testers.

Stewart’s Shops, which has locations in the Hudson Valley and Capital District, had a total of four ice cream winners at the 2022 World Dairy Expo, held in Madison, Wisconsin.

Stewart’s Peanut Butter Pandemonium took first place in the peanut butter ice cream category. It’s also their top selling flavor, the company said.

Stewart’s Shops Mint Cookie Crumble took second place in the mint category.

The store also had two third-place finishes in the frozen dessert division: Mango Dragon Fruit in the sherbet category and Salty Caramel in the gelato category.

Lucky judges evaluated ice cream flavors based on criteria like flavor, body and texture, melting quality, appearance, and color.

All of Stewart’s Shops dairy products are made fresh at its plant in Greenfield in Saratoga County, the company said. Milk comes from 20 different local dairy farms.

“Coming off the heels of winning Best Milk in New York State, we are so proud that our ice cream has been recognized at the World Dairy Expo!” Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake said in a statement.

He added that the company has been making "quality dairy products" for over 100 years.

The World Dairy Expo takes place over six days in October and showcases dairy cattle and the latest technologies available to the dairy industry. Ice cream judging is done before the expo kicks off.

Stewart’s Shops has dozens of locations in New York. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.