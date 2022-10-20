Hudson Valley Store Listed As Historic Business

An iconic store in Westchester County has been recognized for being in business for more than half a century.

Miller's Toys, located in Mamaroneck at 335 Mamaroneck Ave., has been added to New York's Historic Business Preservation Registry, which highlights businesses that have been around for at least 50 years, according to the registry's website.

The toy store has been in its current location since 1958, and primarily sold bicycles until the 1970s when the store started selling "outdoor play equipment" such as trampolines and swing sets, the registry's website says.

The store is now owned by Taka Andrews and Brook Miller, who took it over in 2003.

"The Andrews’ are now the proprietors of this multi-generation business and have continued to expand and diversify the inventory of outdoor recreational equipment," the registry's website says.

In addition to outdoor equipment, Miller's also sells indoor toys, clothing, and shoes, according to the store's website.

