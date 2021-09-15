Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Business

Hudson Valley Soda Shop & Arcade To Host Grand Opening

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Croton Corners will host its grand opening from Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 19.
Croton Corners will host its grand opening from Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 19. Photo Credit: Photos by Rebecca King / Logo by Cara Politi

A new soda shop and arcade is set to host its grand opening event in Northern Westchester with movie screenings, a video game tournament and live music.

Croton Corners will host its grand opening event from Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 19. The new business is located at 124 Grand Street in Croton-on-Hudson.

The event will include a video game tournament, with store gift certificate prizes for the top four winners in Ms. Pac Man and Mario Kart.

The prizes will be presented on Sunday by Croton-on-Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh. Learn more about the tournament here.

The business will also host a screening of Back to the Future on Saturday at 8 p.m. Space is limited to 30 people, and tickets can be reserved here.

The grand opening will also feature fall ice cream float flavors, including apple, pumpkin and maple syrup, and live music from local artists.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.