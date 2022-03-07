Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes After 15 Years In Business

A Hudson Valley restaurant has closed after 15 years in business.

The owners of Mole Mole, a Mexican restaurant located in Ulster County, announced the closure in a Facebook post on Friday, March 4.

The eatery is located at 23 Broadway in Kingston.

"We thank all of our valued customers, friends, staff and the Kingston community for your support throughout these 15 years," the announcement reads. "Kingston will forever have a special spot in our hearts, to our customers thank you for including us into your weekly routine or for big special moments: birthday parties, work meetings, anniversaries, etc throughout these years. We couldn’t have done it without you guys."

The owners continue to operate two locations in Poughkeepsie, at 357 Hooker Ave and 260 North Road.

