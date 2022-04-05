Hudson Valley Inn & Restaurant To Reopen After Two-Year Closure

A Hudson Valley restaurant located in a historic inn will soon reopen its doors after a two-year closure.

The Bird and Bottle Inn in Putnam County announced that the restaurant and tavern will reopen on Friday, April 8. The inn will reopen later in the spring.

The inn is located at 1123 Old Albany Post Road in Garrison.

"It’s time! After 2 years of renovation and a global pandemic, we are happy to announce the opening of the lovingly restored, historic Bird & Bottle Inn," the inn said in a Facebook post. "We will open the restaurant and tavern on April 8th, with our 5 room inn set to open later this spring."

The main dining room and tavern will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to the announcement.

Reservations can be made through the website.

"We appreciate your support as we get open, and we look forward to meeting you all in the coming days, weeks, months and years," the inn said. "We are proud to be the latest stewards of this historic space, and are very excited to create memories of our own here with you."

