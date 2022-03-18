Hudson Valley Eatery Will Close Permanently In Days

A popular Hudson Valley eatery will serve its final meal this weekend, becoming the latest business victimized by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ann Nickerson, the owner of the Kitchenette in High Falls in Ulster County announced that she would permanently be closing down the restaurant on Route 213 as of Sunday, March 30 due to the financial hit caused by the outbreak of the virus.

“I have had a great run for 41 years, but the last two years have proven to be a challenge that has proven to be more than we can overcome,” she announced. “I have had the support of so many wonderful people both business and personal. My landlords have been amazing and have given so much support through these trying times.”

Nickerson said that the cost of goods, a lack of staff, and rising costs all contributed to her having to shut down. She said that she will continue to cook and bake, though the future is uncertain.

“Kitchenette can no longer survive,” she said. “I will miss our customers and being part of the High Falls community. Thank you to all who came and ate at Kitchenette, some of you I have known for 25-plus years from my places in the city.

“I hope to see you all before we close to say thank you and goodbye. Please keep supporting local businesses, their lives depend on it.”

