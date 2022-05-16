Contact Us
Hudson Valley Café Reopens After Months-Long Closure

Nicole Valinote

Frida's Bakery & Café
Frida's Bakery & Café Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular café in the region has officially reopened after a months-long closure due to staffing shortages.

The owners of Frida’s Café & Bakery in Milton in Ulster County announced on Thursday, May 12, that the eatery was back in business.

“We are thrilled to announce that Frida's is officially open!!! Come visit us from 7-3 to meet our lovely new staff and try our new menu," the owners said in a Facebook post. "Our team has worked very hard to ensure a fantastic customer experience upon reopening. You will not be disappointed!”

The owners previously announced on Jan. 1 that the business, located at 26 Main St., was temporarily closed.

“We would like to sincerely thank our frequent customers and locals for their support and patience over the last few months,” the owners added in the post on Thursday. “We invite you to come on in and say hi!”

