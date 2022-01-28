Contact Us
Here's When McDonald's Customers Can Order 'Menu Hacks,' Combining Already-Existing Items

Nicole Valinote
McDonald's has announced some new fan-inspired "hacks" will soon be added to the fast-food chain's menu.
Beginning Monday, Jan. 31, customers can, for a limited time, order custom "menu hack" items, which combine existing menu items to create a new meal.

The new menu features combinations such as the "Hash Brown McMuffin," which is a sausage McMuffin made with a hash brown inside, and the "The Crunchy Double," which combines chicken nuggets with a Double Cheeseburger.

Check out the menu here.

“We're excited to celebrate [our fans] in a bigger way than ever before by putting their delicious hacks – as seen on social media – on our menus," said Jennifer Healan, vice president, United States Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement for McDonald's USA.

