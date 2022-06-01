Here's How Long NYers Will Get Relief At Pump As Gas Tax Holiday Takes Effect

With gas prices reaching record heights across the nation, New Yorkers will see some financial relief at the pump as the statewide gas tax holiday goes into effect.

As of Wednesday, June 1, New York is suspending certain taxes on fuel for the rest of the year to help limit the strain motorists have been feeling for months amid record inflation.

The tax suspension will reduce prices by at least 16 cents per gallon statewide, with some counties offering additional savings to aid consumers who have struggled with rising gas prices.

“Fuel prices have surged in recent months, hurting working families and small businesses the most, and it is crucial that we provide New Yorkers relief," Hochul said. "By suspending certain fuel taxes for the next seven months, New York is providing some $609 million in direct relief to New Yorkers -- a critical lifeline for those who need it most.

“At a time when families are struggling because of economic headwinds and inflation, we will continue to take bold action to reduce the economic burden on New Yorkers and get money back in their pockets,” she added.

According to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, 25 counties in the state have also taken action to cap sales tax on fuel.

Beginning on June 1, Delaware, Dutchess, Erie, Monroe, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Ulster, Wayne and Yates counties will collect tax only on the first $2 charged per gallon of gas and diesel, regardless of the actual price at the pump.

Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Jefferson, Livingston, Nassau, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Suffolk and Westchester counties will only tax the first $3, according to Hochul.

“New Yorkers have been picking up the tab for economic hardships due to geopolitical conflicts and a global pandemic,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said.

“That is why we suspended the fuel tax and, starting today, are giving workers and families a break that they deserve and allowing them to keep their hard-earned money in their pockets.”

Nationally, the average price per gallon is up to $4.67 per gallon, according to AAA.

In New York, motorists are paying an average of $4.93 per gallon, up 59 cents from a month ago and up from $3.08 on June 1, 2021.

Both prices are the highest ever recorded by AAA.

“As gas prices continues to hit record highs, the Assembly Majority remains committed to delivering relief for New York's families and small businesses,” Assembly Speaker Carl Beastie stated.

“I am hopeful that this suspension of the gas tax by the state and certain counties will alleviate some economic pressure as families prepare for their summer vacations and businesses rebound from the economic impacts of the pandemic."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.